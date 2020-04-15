Pin 2 Shares

Here’s your first look at an upcoming original series from Disney+. The Prop Culture trailer takes us back in time as host Dan Lanigan seeks out some awesome props from Disney’s huge back-catalogue of movies including Jack Sparrow’s sweeping coat from Pirates and the Caribbean, some stuff from the original TRON movie from the 1980s and much more.

Lanigan is perfect for this. His site says he’s ‘passionate about the preservation of cinematic antiquities. He has been collecting authentic film/television props, costumes, and set pieces for over two decades.’ Here he delves into the Disney archive to seek out some awesome Mouse House merch. I love the look of this.

“These props, these objects, this ephemera, seem to have magic to it,” Lanigan said in an interview recently with Entertainment Weekly. “A shared magic that when somebody sees it, and they know that this was connected to that movie when it was made, there’s something about it that’s super special. I collect so I can get closer to the movie. As weird as it sounds.”

The new series debuts all of its episodes on Disney+ on 1st May so there’s not too long to wait for this awesome-looking new series. Take a look at the Prop Culture trailer below.