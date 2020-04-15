Pin 0 Shares

We’ve just received a press release from the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival. The annual event in the south of France was due to get going in about a month’s time before it was then delayed until at least the end of June due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Now it looks like it won’t happen then either due to the French government outlawing big gatherings until at least July. That means the Cannes Film Festival 2020 dates will have to change once again.

Here is the statement from the Cannes Film Festival in full.

“Following the French President’ statement, on Monday, April 13th, we acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option.

It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form.

Nevertheless, since yesterday evening we have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad. They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of Cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another.

When the health crisis, whose resolution remains the priority of all, passes, we will have to reiterate and prove the importance of cinema and the role that its work, artists, professionals, film theatres and their audiences, play in our lives. This is how the Festival de Cannes, the Marché du Film and the parallel sections (Semaine de la Critique, Quinzaine des Réalisateurs, ACID), intend to contribute. We are committed to it and we would like to thank everyone who is by our side, public officials (Cannes’ City Hall, Ministry of Culture, the CNC), industry members as well as our partners.

Each and everyone knows that many uncertainties are still reigning over the international health situation. We hope to be able to communicate promptly regarding the shapes that this Cannes 2020 will take.”

We’ll update with more info on Cannes Film Festival 2020 dates as it comes in.