Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has sent along the full details for the A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood DVD and Blu-ray release, as well as the digital details. The applauded film will land

Tom Hanks (Cast Away) portrays Mister Rogers in a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer, portrayed by Matthew Rhys (TV’s “The Americans”), is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America’s most beloved neighbour.

The film also stars Susan Kelechi Watson (This is Us) and Chris Cooper (Little Women) under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood is wonderfully made, delicately and lovingly crafted and everything you want a film about Mister Rogers to be. It’s a film that will be worthy of repeat viewings, one that will get you reaching for the tissues every time whether you were part of Fred Rogers’ world or not. The kind of film you just want to snuggle up with your loved ones and cuddle them throughout. Nostalgic, whimsical and beautiful. One of the best films of the year.

The A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood DVD and Blu-ray bonus features are listed below along with the box art for the BD version (which is subject to change). The film will hit digital on 25th May and then the physical formats on 8th June.