The very first image of Timothée Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming version of Frank Herbert’s novel Dune has arrived online. The image was released through Vanity Fair on Monday and shows Chalamet as the main protagonist the feature, Paul Atreides. You can check out your first look at Timothee Chalamet in Dune above and below.

As well as the first look new image, it has been confirmed that the film is still on for a release this coming December despite the current global events.

Also amongst the cast of the new film is Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Here is the official synopsis for the new movie.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

The actual date for the debut of the new film is currently set for 18th December 2020 (at the time of writing).

Villeneuve directs from a screenplay he wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. More as it comes in.