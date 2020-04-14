Pin 2 Shares

The feature animation Soul movie release has been pushed back from this summer to November. The Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios film was set to debut in June but due to the current global crisis and the fact that cinemas remain closed in most of the major territories, the film will be pushed five months. The date now set is 20th November which has also meant that the release of Walt Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon has also moved to 2021 (12th March).

Soul features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Angela Bassett.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

“Soul” introduces Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher whose true passion is playing jazz. “I think Joe is having that crisis that all artists have,” says Powers. “He’s increasingly feeling like his lifelong dream of being a jazz musician is not going to pan out and he’s asking himself ‘Why am I here? What am I meant to be doing?’ Joe personifies those questions.”

In the film, just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach, a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he’s is forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul. That’s where he meets and ultimately teams up with 22, a soul who doesn’t think life on Earth is all it’s cracked up to be. Jamie Foxx lends his voice to Joe, while Tina Fey voices 22. “The comedy comes naturally,” says Murray. “But the subtle emotion that reveals the truth to the characters is really something special.”

The Soul movie release is just the latest in a long line of big summer movies that have been moved from their usual slots due to the COVID-19 outbreak.