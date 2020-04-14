Pin 0 Shares

We’ve just received word that a new 4K restoration release of the classic Burt Lancaster film Criss Cross is coming from Eureka! and their ‘Masters Of Cinema’ series. The film noir masterpiece, which The film was remade by Steven Soderbergh in 1995 as The Underneath, is directed by Robert Siodmak and comes to the Blu-ray format for the very first time on 22nd June. The Criss Cross Blu-ray is also loaded with bonus material which is listed below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the movie, here’s the official synopsis followed by a new trailer.

Steve Thompson (Burt Lancaster – Novecento, Birdman of Alcatraz) is a hardworking armoured car driver with a fatal attraction to his ex-wife Anna (Yvonne DeCarlo – The Munsters), who’s now married to notorious hoodlum Slim Dundee (Dan Duryea – Winchester ‘73). Unable to stay away from her, Steve has a secret tryst with Anna … only to be discovered by Dundee. To cover up their affair, Steve convinces Dundee that he only met with Anna to get Dundee’s help in robbing an upcoming payroll shipment he will be driving. The hood falls for the ruse, which triggers a series of harrowing events that ultimately lead to violence and death.

Academy Award-nominated director Robert Siodmak is behind the likes of The Killers, The Devil Strikes At Night, and Le Grand Jeu.

Related: Full details for the upcoming Masters Of Cinema release Thrown Down

1080p presentation on Blu-ray, from a new 4K scan of the original nitrate negative

Uncompressed LPCM 2.0 audio

New audio commentary by film author Lee Gambin, and actress Rutanya Alda

New video piece on the film by film scholar Adrian Martin

Theatrical trailer

A collector’s booklet featuring new writing by film historian Kat Ellinger; an essay by Adam Batty; archival writing and imagery

You can check out the Criss Cross Blu-ray box art below.