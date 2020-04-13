Pin 0 Shares

From director Clint Eastwood and writer Billy Ray comes this involving true story about the 1996 Olympic Park bombings in Atlanta where the Richard Jewell of the title, a well-liked, local law enforcement-respecting security guard comes under suspicion of planting the bomb which killed two people and injured 111.

Paul Walter Hauser is Jewell, who we first meet working as a clerk at a small law firm in which he meets lawyer Watson Bryant (Sam Rockwell). The two form an immediate bond, them both playing arcade games during breaks and Jewell supplying Bryant with Snickers bars as he works late into the night. However, Jewell soon leaves to pursue his dream job on a university campus as a security guard, a position he is soon fired from following his over-zealous approach to enforcing the rules both on and off-campus. Jewell eventually finds himself back in similar employment later that summer as a security guard at the Olympic Games, specifically looking after technical equipment at the focal point for the event’s entertainment; Centennial Park. It is here when, in the early hours of July 27, 1996, Jewell sees off a group of rowdy revelers before finding a suspicious package next to the sound tower during a Jack Mack and the Heart Attack concert. He immediately reports the package to local law enforcement before clearing the zone immediately next to the suspected bomb. Despite his efforts, and those around, including a disposal squad, the bomb explodes, which leads to the death of two people, and 111 others being injured.

In the days that follow, Jewell himself finds himself the center of attention, focussed on by the media, first as a local hero, making news and television bulletins the world over, and then prime suspect with FBI agent Tom Shaw (Jon Hamm) looking more closely at Jewell’s movements around the attack, the new profile that they have fitted matching him perfectly. Jewell calls on his old friend in Bryant, now working out of his own law agency, to defend him as his trial by media continues, his life turned completely upside down, all in the public spotlight.

The story of Richard Jewell is indeed an interesting one and if there’s anyone more suited to tackle the subject matter, then it is Eastwood who has garnered reasonable acclaim, particularly over his past few projects for bringing this type of real-life drama to screens. I was new to the story, aware of the incident but not of the individual after which the movie is named. Clearly, the film’s best aspect are the many excellent performances, not least Hauser in the title role but particularly Kathy Bates in a reserved, understated performance as Jewell’s mother Bobi. This character is key to everything coming together and it is true that Bates delivers one of the most touching, powerful moments as the film comes together at the end of the third reel. Rockwell is also on top form as the likeable lawyer, as too is Hamm as the polar opposite unrelenting FBI agent in search of justice. Olivia Wilde is sidelined for much of proceedings but is also excellent as a local reporter Kathy Scruggs who first breaks the Jewell story.

While the film is largely absorbing, a two-hour-plus opus running time does feel over-long, the story seemingly stretched a little thin, and if I was to have known the outcome prior may have zoned out during the sizable middle chunk. That said, the performances are worth the price of download alone as too is the solid direction of a now 89-year-old filmmaker still delivering the goods following a huge seven-decade, legendary career.

Richard Jewell is now available on digital download.