Born into a family jam-packed full of actors, it seemed only natural that Blake Lively would become a star. Whether we’re watching her action-packed movies, rewatching Gossip Girl for the 10th time, or laughing at her endless trolling of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Blake has been entertaining us for years.

Showing just how versatile an actor she is, her latest project The Rhythm Section, sees her star as Stephanie Patrick, a woman bent on revenge after she discovers the plane crash that killed her family was no accident. The action drama sees Lively become a master of espionage and disguise as she takes on a completely unrecognisable persona.

The Rhythm Section is available to Download & Keep from Monday 13th April.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants

Blake Lively stars in the 2005 film adaptation of The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants in her first feature film role. The film follows four friends and their plan to stick together throughout their first summer apart by dubbing one pair of jeans their ‘Travelling Pants’ as it travels the world and supports each friend as they experience the world beyond their teenage years. Starring alongside America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn the film acts as a sort of coming-of-age drama for their fledgling careers as well, blossoming into leading roles later down the line.

Accepted

Starring Blake Lively and Jonah Hill at the very start of their promising careers, Accepted (2006) follows the story of Bartleby Gaines (Justin Long) as he sets out to prove the traditional US college system wrong, with a bit of entrepreneurial spirit and plenty of anti-authoritatrian attitude. Lively’s Monica Moreland soon discovers that Bartleby’s college paradise is too good to be true but finds optimism in Bartleby’s belief and inventive spirit. It’s an early role worthy of recognition as Accepted packs a good laugh and sits comfortably amongst other college comedies of the era.

Gossip Girl

When Blake Lively erupted onto our screens to the tune of Young Folk back in 2007 as Manhattan “It Girl” Serena van der Woodsen, a TV phenomenon and fashion icon was born. Based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s novels of the same name, Gossip Girl was a colossal success and Blake’s portrayal as the complex and troubled teen was one of the key jewels in the show’s crown. Wherever Serena went (probably in Chanel shoes), chaos soon followed and Blake’s star-making depiction as the stylish and rebellious socialite lured viewers into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite. You know you love her, xoxo.

The Town

Blake’s first blockbuster role came in Ben Affleck’s The Town back in 2010. It was a huge success and stands firm as one of the great crime movies of the last 20 years. The film stars Ben Affleck, Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Hall and Jon Hamm. Due to the twisty nature of the film we wouldn’t want to give too much away to the uninitiated but rest assured that it’s worth tracking down to continue on this journey of discovering the roles that prepared Blake Lively for The Rhythm Section.

Green Lantern

Next up we have what is likely the most well known film on the list for various reasons, Green Lantern. Starring alongside Ryan Reynolds (playing Hal Jordan) in his breakout comic book movie role, Lively stars as Carol Ferris, the long-time love interest of Hal Jordan in the popular comic book series. As fate would have it, this is where the future power film couple first met and the two haven’t stopped taking the world by storm ever since.

The Shallows

Trapped off-shore by a tenacious great white shark, Blake Lively plays surfer, Nancy in the ultimate battle of determination. The horror-survival film captured the imagination and anxiety of audiences around the world, resulting in an incredibly successful box office when viewed against it’s modest budget. It also cemented Blake Lively as a household name, showing her versatility, likeability and ability to hold her own in a very demanding lead role.

A Simple Favor

Testament to her sublime performance in The Shallows, Blake’s next big role cast her alongside Anna Kendrick in an enigmatic dark comedy-thriller with enough twists and turns to make your head spin. Bringing oodles of attitude to the mysterious Emily Nelson, Lively gives the film a nervous edge and ensures the viewer is gripped until the credits role ensuring repeat viewings and adding new depth to her playbook.

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively shocked the world with an entirely unrecognisable ensemble from head-to-toe when the first promos for The Rhythm Section were released. Discover why on Monday 13th April when the film is available to Download & Keep.