Bong Joon-ho’s well-regarded Snowpiercer is finally making its way to Blu-ray in May 2020. The 2013 movie has never been available before on the HD format, or DVD for that matter, but the Snowpiercer UK Blu-ray will finally make its debut on the 25th May. This is great news.

The film features an amazing cast that includes Chris Evans (Captain America: Civil War), Song Kang Ho (Parasite), Tilda Swinton (Dr. Strange), Ed Harris (Apollo 13), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) and the late John Hurt (Alien), and comes ahead of the new Netflix TV series spin-off set for screens later in the year.

Set in 2031, the entire planet is frozen and the world’s only survivors live aboard the Snowpiercer: a train that’s been hurtling around the globe for the past seventeen years. Within the carriages, the remnants of the human race have formed their own divisive economic and class system.

This is all set to change when Curtis (Chris Evans) leads a group of lower-class citizens, who live in squalor at the back of the train, on a fight to the front of the Snowpiercer to share the food and wealth equally among the inhabitants. Each section of the train holds new surprises for the rebel group as they battle their way from carriage to carriage. A revolution has begun…

The film has achieved cult status in the years since its initial release, and its bow on the home formats will be welcomed with open arms by many.

The Netflix series based on the film and the original graphic novel is due for release in May 2020.

The disc looks loaded with bonus materials, the information for which we have listed below.

Snowpiercer UK Blu-ray special features:

Transperceniege: From the Blank Page to the Blank Screen

Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton on Snowpiercer

The Birth of Snowpiercer

The End of the World, and the New Beginning (animated prologue)

Characters

Here is the expect box art for the Snowpiercer UK Blu-ray. Isn’t it magnificent?