Amazon Prime Video just dropped the new trailer for the upcoming second season of Homecoming. The critically-acclaimed series returns for its second season with a fresh new mystery and an exciting new star, Janelle Monáe (Moonlight). Her character wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.

The second season finds Stephan James (Race) reprising his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realise that there’s an even more insidious version of the programme underway – if only he can remember. Hong Chau (Watchmen) returns as Audrey Temple, an anonymous underling at Geist who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder. Joining the cast for season 2 are Oscar-winner Chris Cooper (Breach) as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder; and Emmy-winner Joan Cusack (Shameless) as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

The new run lands on the streamer on 22nd May. Watch the new teaser below.