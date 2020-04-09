Pin 0 Shares

This is everything we need right now. 24th April can’t come soon enough – that’s the day Netflix will release the second season of After Life. The teaser trailer for the second run has just gone live over on the Netflix YouTube channel and boy does it deliver. It had new spitting out my tea by the end of the 90-second first-look, let alone snorting it. This looks every bit as hilarious as the first series.

Here’s the synopsis for season two as provided by Netflix.

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

In series 2, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down.

Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?

Joining Ricky Gervais is Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Eastenders). They are also joined by Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education) and Bill Ward (Coronation Street, Emmerdale).

