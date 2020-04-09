Pin 0 Shares

The sports documentary In Search Of Greatness is set to arrive in UK and Irish territories in May, so says a new official release from the distributors

Award-winning filmmaker Gabe Polsky (Red Army) presents a cinematic journey into how greatness is forged and the true nature and nurture of the most outstanding athletes of all time. The feature documentary reveals the secrets of how ‘genius’ works through a series of intimate conversations with sporting greats including Wayne Gretzky, Pelé, Jerry Rice, Muhammad Ali, Venus & Serena Williams, and Michael Jordan.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Writer/Director Gabe Polsky brings an original and playful eye to a film that explores everything from upbringing, coaching and genetics to psychology and philosophy and in doing so champions the idea that it is the journey and not the destination which truly counts. The film strives to spark a positive change for the next generation of young students, athletes and artists and encourage creativity, freedom and positivity as the foundations of greatness.

The film will be released on digital on 6th May. Here’s the trailer.