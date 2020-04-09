Pin 0 Shares

A release date has been set for a new music documentary titled Echo In The Canyon. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will drop the release in June.

Filmmaker and former Capital Records CEO Andrew Slater and musician Jakob Dylan assemble a seminal line-up of musical talent including Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, Graham Nash, Beck, Cat Power and Regina Spektor to celebrate the influence of the 60’s Californian folk-rock scene.

ECHO IN THE CANYON takes an intimate look at the roots of the musical community in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon featuring the music of iconic groups such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas and the Papas.

Eric Clapton, Graham Nash, and Ringo Starr also feature in the documentary. It also features an interview with Tom Petty in his last ever interview. The film will be released on 8th June.

Here’s the trailer.