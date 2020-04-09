Pin 0 Shares

We’ve just heard that Lisa Kudrow is amongst the cast of a new Netflix-based Steve Carell-led comedy called Space Force. The series already looks like it is in the can with a release date set for the streamer for May. Kudrow, an alumnus of the legendary sitcom Friends will play the recurring role of “Maggie Naird,” the wife of Steve Carell’s General Mark R. Naird. Maggie is a Washington Air Force wife who has sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades. But as he takes on his biggest challenge, she is growing in a different direction.

Here’s the official synopsis.

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office) serves as executive producer, as well.

We hope to see a full trailer for the series soon. All episodes will be available on Netflix from 29th May.