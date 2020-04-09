Pin 0 Shares

The full home release details for Cannes-debuting Bacurau have been released. The celebrated film will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on 27th April with a digital debut coming slightly before on 18th April.

Bacurau was the 2019 Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize winner and comes to the screen from Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles.

Bacurau, a small settlement in Brazil’s remote backcountry, is shaken by the death of its elderly matriarch. But something strange is happening in the village, and there’s little time for mourning. The water supply has been cut off, animals are stampeding through the streets, and empty coffins are turning up on the roadside. One morning, the villagers wake up to find their home has disappeared from satellite maps completely. Under threat from an unknown enemy, Bacurau braces itself for a bloody, brutal fight for survival.

I don’t have any visibility of the special features for the release as yet but we’ll keep you posted. You can watch the trailer for the film here.