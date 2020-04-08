Pin 0 Shares

The trailer for an upcoming WWII-set action-drama titled The Spy has been released online through Signature Entertainment. The film will be released on digital in June.

The official synopsis is as follows:

A pacey, simmering and compelling WWII drama Set in Stockholm, 1941 following an actress who has been enlisted by the Swedish security service, and tasked with the mission of infiltrating the Nazis in Oslo. But when she starts falling for a German officer she has been ordered to seduce the murky field of love, double crossing and espionage becomes fatal.

The date for your diaries is 29th June. Here’s the trailer.