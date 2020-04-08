Pin 0 Shares

A new trailer has arrived online for an interesting looking new film titled Walkaway Joe starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead). David Strathairn and Julie Ann Emery are also amongst the cast which will be released in May.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the tradition of American classics, WALKAWAY JOE is the story of an unlikely friendship between a young boy searching for his father, and a wandering loner hiding from his past. In each other they experience the power of a second chance, and a shot at redemption.

Walkaway Joe will be released in the U.S. on digital, on-demand and cinemas from 8th May. There is no info available at present about other teritories, but we’ll keep you posted.