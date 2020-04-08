Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has debuted the trailer for their upcoming original series The Midnight Gospel which will arrive later this month. The series revolves around Clancy, a space-caster who uses a multiverse simulator to interview beings living in other worlds – what he learns is the basis for The Midnight Gospel.

Traversing trippy worlds inside his multiverse simulator, a space-caster explores existential questions about life, death and everything in between. The Midnight Gospel, created by Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time) and Duncan Trussell (Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast).

The series will arrive on the platform on 20th April. Here’s the trailer.