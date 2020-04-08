Pin 0 Shares

Some big news broke over the past few days that one of Disney’s big 2020 releases would be heading directly for their streaming service, Disney+. That movie is Artemis Fowl though we don’t know a debut date for the new release on the new platform as yet – its original release was at the end of May theatrically before plans changed. The big news is that Artemis Fowl may not be the only big title to hit Disney+ over the coming months. Disney chief Bob Iger has been talking to Barrons where he revealed more about the Disney release dates options over the coming months. He teased that more big titles may go to the streamer, but big tentpoles would simply be delayed, some of which we spoke about yesterday.

He said: “In terms of movies going ahead after ‘Artemis,’ there may be a few more that we end up putting directly onto Disney+, but for the most part a lot of the big tentpole Disney films, we’ll simply wait for slots. In some cases we’ve announced new ones already, but later on in the calendar.”

So, what does that look like?

Well, obviously we have no idea how this affects any of the big Disney release dates other than what we mentioned in our article yesterday – this specifically focussed on Marvel Studios. There have been no official announcements. There are titles like The Woman In The Window, Antlers and even The New Mutants with new release dates to be set. They are all awaiting a release date after being put on hold following the global coronavirus outbreak that led to cinemas being closed though there is no suggestion as yet that they won’t be released theatrically.

It’s a unique time and it will be interesting to see how things pan out. We’ll keep you updated.