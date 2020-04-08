Pin 0 Shares

Variety is reporting that a remake of the classic black and white movie The Night Of The Hunter is in the works over at Universal. The 1955 movie, which starred Robert Mitchum, was adapted from the novel by Davis Grubb and the planned The Night of the Hunter remake screenplay is being written by Matt Orton (Operation Finale).

The first movie was directed by Charles Laughton and revolved around a ‘bogus preacher who marries an outlaw’s gullible widow in search of the man’s hidden loot. The widow’s children are reluctant to divulge details of their father’s money that he’d stolen in a robbery’.

Here’s the trailer for this first movie.

The trade says that the new movie will be an updated, contemporary version of the story but not much else is known at this early stage.

