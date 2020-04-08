Pin 0 Shares

Ever since director Peter Jackson revealed New Zealand’s stunning natural beauty in his Lord of the Ring’s Trilogy, the country has been a hot spot for movie locations. However, the epic 2001 saga was not the only piece of cinema to benefit from the incredible landscape that New Zealand has to offer. If you’re a local Kiwi, there is a whole range of amazing film locations to visit right on your doorstep. If you’re currently stuck at home though, you can do a virtual Hobbiton tour or check out some of the best online pokies for NZ players.

Here is a list of just some of the movies filmed in the amazing New Zealand countryside:

1. Mauri (1988)

Mauri is far from a Hollywood blockbuster but is one of the earliest films featuring the stunning New Zealand landscape. The film explores the traditional Maori culture of New Zealand birthrights and is an important film in Kiwi history.

It is filmed near New Zealand’s remote East Cape area in a traditional Maori village setting. While the dialogue is clumsy, it has a powerful message and a very impressive aerial closing sequence. Director Merata Mita does an excellent job of capturing the essence of rural New Zealand.

2. The Piano (1993)

The 1993 drama The Piano stars Holly Hunter and was actress Anna Paquin’s debut feature film. Set in the mid-19th century, it tells the story of a mute woman sent to New Zealand for an arranged marriage.

The slow and carefully shot film features incredible views of Auckland and the surrounding countryside, including the famous KareKare and Piha beach. Director Jane Campion takes the viewer on a stunning journey through the dense jungle and forests of New Zealand’s North Island.

3. Once Were Warriors (1994)

Adapted from the bestselling novel by Kiwi author Alan Duff, Once Were Warriors explores themes of poverty, alcoholism, and violence amongst modern Maori people.

The award-winning movie highlights the plight of the traditional Maori people and their struggles with encroaching Western culture. It was largely filmed on location in a house in Otara, Auckland. While it might not feature much of New Zealand’s natural beauty, it paints a stark and heart-wrenching image of its people.

4. Heavenly Creatures (1994)

An earlier Peter Jackson film, Heavenly Creatures examines the intimate relationship between two female friends. When their intense friendship becomes a cause for concern and their parents try to separate them, the duo plot a murder.

The film is based on a true story and Jackson chose to shoot it on location for authenticity. It features scenes from Christchurch and parts of New Zealand’s South Island.

5. Vertical Limit (2000)

This nail-biting thriller is about four climbers attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain, K2. The doomed mission ends in catastrophe but not before offering some fantastic views of New Zealand’s mountainous terrain.

Vertical Limit was filmed on New Zealand’s highest mountain, Aoraki, also known as Mt. Cook. Visitors can travel there from Christchurch or Queenstown and enjoy beautiful walks in the countryside without the need for climbing equipment.

6. Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Based on the books by C.S. Lewis, The Chronicles of Narnia explore the adventures of several children and mythical creatures in the world fantasy world Narnia. Prince Caspian is the second film in the series and tells the story of the struggles to dethrone the corrupt King Miraz.

The epic New Zealand landscape provides the backdrop for the beautiful world of Narnia. Visit the set of the ruined Castle Cair Paravel, built in the Hereherataura Peninsula overlooking Cathedral Cove near Hahei Beach.

7. Boy (2010)

Set on New Zealand’s east coast, Boy is a multi-award winning film from famous Kiwi writer and director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok).

Set in the early 1980s, Boy tells the story of an 11-year-old Michael Jackson fan who meets his deadbeat Dad for the first time. It may not be the most visual Kiwi masterpiece but it’s a hilarious look into the adventures of small-town New Zealand.