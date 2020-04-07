Pin 0 Shares

We trying to showcase some shorts here on the site and here’s a new one that has just been brought to our attention. This one comes from Four8 Productions who are premiering a new series on YouTube.

Four8’s “I AM” series aims to reintroduce biblical characters in timeless settings, exploring their individual journeys and humanising their experience. In taking enduring stories and remodelling them, the “I AM” films are engaging new pieces of entertainment. I Am Pilate follows a journalist sent to the home of former district governor for an interview, but his routine obituary fact check reveals an extraordinary secret.

Directed by Femi Oyeniran, the film features a poignant lead turn by Shaun Scott, with his younger self played by Jamie Kristian. Supporting performances come from a diverse BAME cast including Jazz Lintott, Letitia Hector and newcomer Kayode Akinyemi.

I Am Pilate will also be broadcast on London Live on April 12th, programmed in as the channel’s Easter film.

Four8 is pioneering the use of top-class filmmaking, acting and writing talent, making innovative and high-quality content for the modern generation. Tailored to the streaming-focused, multi-platform digital age, Four8 is a shining example of progressive production, with a team of ambitious storytellers who embrace and seek out diversity.

The short, and “I AM” series, is produced by Stephané Alexandre. Working alongside an award-winning young and sundry team, including BAFTA and Emmy award-winner Matthew Barrett and BAFTA-nominated cinematographer Miles Ridgway, Stephané is bringing Four8’s inspired, inclusive creativity to the forefront.

I Am Pilate, and preceding short, I Am Joseph can now be both viewed over on Four8’s YouTube channel.