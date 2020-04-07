Pin 0 Shares

The Girl With No Mouth trailer has landed online. This upcoming horror film comes to the screen from the director of the Turkish horror movie Baskin, a film which quite the watch – a film, while excellent, is one of the most disturbing watches we’ve seen for quite some time.

Elif Sevinç, Mehmet Y?lmaz Ak, Denizhan Akbaba, Sermet Yesil, and Özay Fecht are amongst the cast of filmmaker Can Evrenol’s next feature and Bloody Disgusting has come up with the goods with an official synopsis for the movie.

To protect his daughter, Perihan’s father raised her in a shelter hidden in the middle of the forest. Her journey begins when they are finally discovered, and her father is killed by his own twin brother. As she escapes into the forest, she comes across a gang of three boys, also born with parts of their faces missing.

“On the run from Perihan’s evil ruthless and murderous uncle, they embark together on a journey that will change their lives and destinies.

The film’s poster comes with the tagline ‘a post-apocalyptic adventure for the whole family’.

Baskin, released in 2016, revolves around events taking place during on night. A group of Turkish police officers embark on the patrol from Hell (literally) when they receive a back-up request from out in an abandoned factory. Once inside they come face to face with many a macabre manifestation.

We said: ‘Baskin is a film purely for those familiar and fascinated with the horror genre. Non-horror aficionados really shouldn’t attempt to view it as the sights that Baskin has to show you could turn even the most horror-hardened fan’s hair white. It’s also not a movie to be viewed on a full stomach as, in addition to the buckets and buckets of blood and viscera, there are some grotesque sequences that will churn the most iron-lined stomachs.’ We liked it, though.

We look forward to this new one which will hopefully see cinemas from later in the year.

Here’s the Girl With No Mouth trailer for your viewing pleasure. Note: the trailer is presented in its native language.