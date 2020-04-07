Pin 0 Shares

A Frozen digital series is set to be released by Walt Disney Animation staring this week. The series of digital shorts will revolve around the hugely popular character of Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) and will be delivered via Disney’s social channels – so you will be able to watch them for free.

The Frozen digital shorts were made at home by Walt Disney Animation’s Hyrum Osman and the voice recordings were also done at home by Gad. The news was announced on Disney’s Twitter account on Monday.

Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020

Frozen II was released in cinemas at the tail end of last year and has taken an estimated $1.45 billion in box-office receipts. The movie was met with relatively positive reviews and was warmly received by its audience as those numbers show.

The film has already arrived on digital formats and is streaming on Disney+ in some territories already.