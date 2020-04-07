Pin 30 Shares

The first Extraction movie trailer has arrived. Extraction is a new Netflix title that will arrive on the streaming service later this month with Chris Hemsworth leading the cast. The film is written by Joe Russo and produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. Sam Hargrave directs. David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke make up the cast.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

This looks pretty good. The project was previously known as Dhaka and has filmed all in both Thailand and in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Director Hargrave is a legendary stuntman/ co-ordinator in Hollywood after working on the likes of ‘The Hunger Games’ series, The Wolverine, Suicide Squad, Deadpool 2, Avengers: Endgame and dozens more. He also handled second unit on both ‘Endgame’ and Avengers: Infinity War, and, amongst others, Atomic Blonde and The Accountant. Extraction is his feature directorial debut at the helm. I cannot wait to see what he has delivered.

Extraction is actually based on the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and illustrated by Fernando Leon Gonzalez and Eric Skillman.

The Extraction movie trailer can be viewed below. The film will debut on Netflix from 24th April. We hope to bring you a full review of the film as soon as we’ve been able to catch it.