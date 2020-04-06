Pin 0 Shares

Many of us have our modern day addictions – from our time spent on social media platforms uploading and commenting throughout the day sharing every moment of our lives – we can't put our phones down, and we've these upcoming originals we probably won't want to.

The Boys – Fans didn’t have to wait at all when it came to the announcement that the anti-hero superhero series would receive a second outing – it was received extremely well and quickly became a favourite. We have no release date as of yet, but as the second series had already been confirmed before the first was fully released, we can’t imagine it will be all too long.

The Mandalorian – Baby Yoda captured the hearts of pop culture fans, and with Disney+ recently releasing the adventures of daddy Mando can be viewed by the masses – those who have already been able to watch season one in its entirety loved it, and can’t wait for season two – and you won’t have to wait too much longer, scheduled for release in October of 2020, the second outing will be here before we know it.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Another to be added to the ever-growing Disney+ library – Marvel fans can get excited for the larger MCU being brought to the small screen. We’ve seen successful marvel crossovers with The Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter, but this will be the first opportunity for some of the bigger side cast to have their own show. The series is scheduled for release in August 2020, and will be a Disney+ – Marvel exclusive.

The Lord Of The Rings – One of the biggest fantasy franchises in the world is being brought to the small screen too – the J.R.R Tolkien epic had been confirmed quite some time ago but it was expected that we’d have to wait a while, and as it stands we must continue to wait as no information of a possible release date has been confirmed, but you’d also expect Amazon to keep things quiet. Closure of production had been confirmed following filming beginning during the COVID-19 crisis – but that doesn’t mean a cancellation. With that said, excitement will remain high.

We’ve just seen new releases from the likes of Westworld and Ozark, giving viewers something to binge in the meantime. The release of Disney+ has also started to spread and become more accessible, and the on-release library is pretty huge giving the fans a lot of nostalgia content to get through for the time being whilst we wait for our favourite shows to return – as it stands Amazon and Netflix have done an amazing job with its original content, and Disney+ has had an incredible entry with The Mandalorian, so expectations will remain high – and with just a number of months to wait, re-watching previous seasons of our favourites as we approach new release dates will be at the top of the list.