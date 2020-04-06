Pin 2 Shares

We should all be sat in front of our cinema screens watching a James Bond movie right now. The 25th 007 movie, No Time To Die was originally set for a release last Friday (3rd April) but due to the current circumstances and the Covid-19 outbreak, the movie was pushed back to the winter. Well, it seems that although we are some considerable months away from release, the film is complete and will not be tinkered with between now and then.

Dark Horizons sought out the news from an Instagram interview that the director Cary Fukunaga did. He had the following to say about the film:

“Although more time would have been lovely, we had to put our pencils down when we finished our post-production window.”

So why not take time and make it even better?

“Short answer is money. And although Bond is a big movie, we still have to weigh cost with value. And like anything, you could tinker endlessly. The movie is great as it is,” Fukunaga added.

Can’t wait to see it.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen are amongst the cast.

The film will be Craig’s final film as the famous super-spy.

No Time To Die will be released in cinemas in November.