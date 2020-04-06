Pin 9 Shares

A new Tiger King episode is reportedly coming to Netflix this week. Now, this is huge news for fans of this huge new series which has taken the streaming world by storm, particularly in this current global climate where more people are at home and have the time to sit and really get involved in a TV series.

The news of the new Tiger King episode comes via one of the stars of the show, Jeff Lowe. Speaking on a video posted to Twitter, Lowe said, “Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow.”

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! ?BREAKING NEWS FOLKS? There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

The news also made trade papers over the weekend though the news hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix at the time of writing.

Tiger King debuted on Netflix on 20th March and from then it has grown into a global phenomenon and has been named as the number one streaming title in many countries. If you’ve not managed to catch it yet, you’re definitely missing out. Here’s the official synopsis:

Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

We have no information on the new Tiger King episode as yet, or what format it will take -whether it be a reunion show of sorts or an update-style show. We’ll try and keep you posted.

Here’s the trailer.