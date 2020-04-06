Pin 0 Shares

We’re just hearing that the Misbehaviour digital release has been brought forward by three months. The true story will now arrive on on-demand services from 15th April through Pathe following the cinema run being cut short by the Covid-19 crisis (with cinemas closing only 4 days after the film’s release). According to this morning’s official press release, the film will be available on all platforms (including Amazon Prime, Sky Store, and iTunes) for an exclusive period.

The film is directed by BAFTA winner Philippa Lowthorpe (Three Girls) and stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear, Lesley Manville, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans, and Phyllis Logan.

Misbehaviour is described as a politically relevant, inspirational true story, with the film skilfully combining humour with drama to celebrate all women, however, they choose to navigate a male-dominated world.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie.

In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope. At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers. Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women’s Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition. Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favourite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World. In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head.

We’ve heard good things about this one and following the announcement, we are looking forward to finally catching the film on the home formats next week. Watch the trailer below.