The planned Call Me By Your Name sequel, which is currently in development, WILL reportedly see the return of Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer and more, so says the first film’s director Luca Guadagnino.

Guadagnino spoke to Italian newspaper La Repubblica where he seemed to confirm some of the castings for the new film, which is planned for the future.

“Of course, it was a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie,” the filmmaker said.

We loved the first movie – everything about it – calling the film heart-wrenching, utterly brilliant piece of filmmaking.

In the original film, Hammer plays the role of the dashing young American Oliver, a twenty-something student who is spending the summer of 1983 ‘somewhere in Northern Italy’ with Michael Stuhlbarg’s Mr. Perman, along with his French wife, and their multi-lingual son Elio (Timothée Chalamet).

Elio is clearly bored of the sun-drenched rolling fields, the unlimited supply of cheap tobacco and the countless opportunities to go skinny-dipping in moonlit lakes with willing female companions. The arrival of Oliver changes all of that with the impressionable young seventeen-year-old clearly looking up to the handsome American both in terms of his strong-willed sensibilities, worldliness, intellect, and companionship.

The two form a quick bond, Elio slowly becoming intrigued by Oliver’s confidence rather than being threatened by it – though his charm is clearly starting to take effect the locals. Their two’s six-week summer together is clearly heading in the obvious direction, and they begin to while away the hours together, be it lounging reading literature next to the small ‘pool’ next to the Perlman’s summer house, or taking trips to run errands into the local town. Elio, while engaging in a relationship with the beautiful teenager Annella (Amira Casar), clearly has feelings for Oliver, and that attraction is definitely mutual.

There is a sequel novel, a book called ‘Find Me‘ from ‘Call Me’ writer André Aciman. It is not known at this stage whether the Call Me By Your Name sequel will be adapted from this source material. We’ll keep you posted.