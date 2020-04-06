Pin 0 Shares

Upcoming Disney movie Artemis Fowl, which is directed by Kenneth Branagh, is set to debut on the streaming service Disney+. The movie was originally set for release is cinemas in May but of course, with most auditoriums closed, the decision has been made to stream the movie into homes.

One of the stars of the movie, Josh Gad shared the news of Twitter.

Since you can’t come to us, we’re coming to you. So thrilled we are able to bring #ArtemisFowl to your homes soon on @disneyplus so that everyone can expierience this magical film. NOTHING can ever replace going to a theater, but during these hard times it’s important to adapt. pic.twitter.com/1wSYGvq4Er — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 3, 2020

Also amongst the cast is Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan— so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

The original release of Artemis Fowl was set for 29th May and it is not yet known if it will keep that date or shift slightly. We’ll keep you posted.