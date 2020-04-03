Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has debuted a look at their upcoming original The Innocence Files. The title is a new docuseries set for the streamer later this month and tracks the cases of eight wrongful convictions.

Through the lens of The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution, The Innocence Files shines a powerful light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn.

Netflix will release the series on 15th April. Here’s the trailer.