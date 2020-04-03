Pin 0 Shares

Curzon has brought forward the release of Who You Think I Am starring Juliette Binoche which will now be released next Friday on 10th April. The film will debut exclusively on the distributor’s online streaming platform due to cinemas still being closed.

The distributor also has films Moffie, The Whistlers, and The County set for release over the coming weeks, all on the platform.

Here’s the official synopsis for Who You Think I Am.

To spy on her lover Ludo, 50-year-old Claire Millaud (Juliette Binoche) creates a fake profile on social media and becomes Clara, a beautiful 24-year-old.

Alex, Ludo’s friend, is instantly enamoured. Claire, trapped by her avatar, falls madly in love with him. Although everything is played out in the virtual world, the feelings that blossom are quite real.

Sounds great and I can’t wait to see it. We hope to bring you a full review during next week leading up to the release.