A new release date for Pablo Larraín’s film Ema has been set. The movie is described as an intoxicating comment on sex, power and chaos in modern-day Chile, and we can also debut the brand new trailer for it. The film comes following the remarkable Jackie, Neruda and No. His new effort, which is already attracting some extremely positive buzz from the festival circuit, stars Mariana Di Girolamo alongside Gael García Bernal.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Ema (Di Girolamo) is a young dancer in a reggaeton troupe: effortlessly magnetic and dangerously impulsive. Her toxic marriage to older choreographer Gastón (Gael García Bernal) is beyond repair, following a rash decision to hand their adopted child Polo back into the hands of the state. Racked with regret, she sets out on a mission to get her son back, not caring who she’ll need to fight, seduce or destroy to make it happen.

Ema will release on the streaming service MUBI from 2nd May. Watch the new trailer, and check out the brand new poster below.