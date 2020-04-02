Pin 2 Shares

The very first trailer for the sequel to Train To Busan has debuted online. The film looks like it is going to have the full title Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula and the first look looks as mind-blowing as the first movie.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

I’m struggling to find a release date for this one at the moment, for obvious reasons, but we’ll keep you posted.

Here’s the trailer.