We’ve just heard that a brand new YouTube channel titled The Shows Must Got On is set to be launched offering full theatre performances from some of the best productions online for free. Recent weeks have seen the temporary closure of theatres and their shows, meaning audiences around the world are spending more time at home than usual. The new YouTube Channel is set to provide theatre lovers with a West End and Broadway experience in their own homes, online for free. The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel is a great idea and is sure to be a massive hit with people in need of their musical theatre fix from Broadway, the West End and beyond whilst stuck at home during this difficult time.

On offer are some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much-loved musicals, launching with one of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. The 2000 adaptation, inspired by the West End production, stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough, and Joan Collins. The fan-favourite includes mega-hits Close Every Door to Me, Go Go Go Joseph and Any Dream Will Do.

Accord to the official press release, which we’ve just received, each show will be available weekly (from 7pm BST) for a limited 48-hour period online – no charge or sign up required – giving fans of musical theatre an opportunity to enjoy beloved shows, from their living rooms.

The second production to be made available will be legendry rock classic, Jesus Christ Superstar (2012) on Good Friday, 10 April, the arena production starring Tim Minchin, Melanie C, and Chris Moyles, with further shows to be announced.

The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel is already online and you can check it out at the end of the link above.

Fans who do wish to make a charitable donation, a variety of organisations will be listed on The Shows Must Go On full-length YouTube channel videos, including: Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.