Prank TV show Punk’d is returning to screens soon and the very first-look teaser has dropped online courtesy of Quibi where it will debut next week. Chance the Rapper is the new host of the classic series and the new series is said to feature the likes of Adam Devine, French Montana, Addison Rae, Ty Dolla $ign, and many more are set to be pranked in the upcoming run which kicks off on 6th April.

Punk’d first aired on MTV in 2003 with Ashton Kutcher as the host. The series was revived in 2012 with different guest hosts on each episode, and then a further revival came on the BET network in 2015.

The new version’s fist official trailer can be viewed below.