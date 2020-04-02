Pin 0 Shares

Thanks to the continued growth in streaming services, television is always hungry for new productions, and it’s been turning to the fantasy genre for inspiration more and more. But how do TV adaptations stand up to the source material? Find out for yourself and check out the originals behind some of the biggest fantasy TV shows of the year.

Audiobooks are a great way to enjoy these stories not only because you can listen anytime, anywhere, but also because audiobooks add a lot of production, from musical soundtracks to full cast dramatizations. You can find all of the titles behind these great shows with an Audible membership. Not only are they the inspiration for some of the best TV shows in 2020, they’re also fantasy audiobooks you need to experience in their own right.

#1 The Witcher

Thanks to Henry Cavill’s spot-on interpretation of the gruff Geralt of Rivia, as well as the viral success of the song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” everyone is talking about the Netflix adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher series.

Dive into the series with the first installment, Blood of Elves, to find out what it’s all about. With an immersive soundtrack accompanying the performance, the audiobook will draw you right into the epic atmosphere of Sapkowski’s world of monsters and magic. Listening to the story is an experience unlike anything else, and this is one of those titles that show how much can be done with the medium.

#2 His Dark Materials

One of the most beloved fantasy series of all time is now available on HBO. Philip Pullman’s fantasy epic His Dark Materials was adapted into a movie in 2007, but the expected trilogy never came about. Now that HBO is breathing new life into the series, it’s a great time to check out the first title in the series, The Golden Compass.

Narrated by Pullman himself alongside a full cast voicing the characters, this listen is a great example of how audiobooks can take full advantage of the drama and action of a nail-biting work of fantasy.

#3 Locke and Key

Originally a comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke and Key is now gaining new fans as a supernatural horror show on Netflix, and the Audible version is definitely not something you want to miss.

How do you make a comic into a rich audiobook experience? The Audible Original production tests the limits of the medium with a huge, 50-voice actor cast as well as rich sound design and scoring. This production provides a listening experience that proves much more immersive than a traditional listen. It’s a title you won’t forget.

