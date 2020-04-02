Pin 0 Shares

The trailer for an upcoming Netflix original documentary titled LA Originals has landed online. The feature doc is an exploration of the culture and landmarks of the chicano and street art movement that cemented Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol’s status as behind-the-scenes hip hop legends. It will land on the streamer next Friday, 10th April. It looks well worth checking out.

I don’t know too much about the feature other than the above, but the likes of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, George Lopez, Danny Trejo, Cypress Hill and more pop up in the doc which is directed by Estevan Oriol himself.

Take a look at the trailer below.