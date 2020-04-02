Pin 3 Shares

Warner Brothers Home Entertainment has revealed the full home release information for Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz (Chris Messina), put a target on a young girl named Cass (Ella Jay Basco), the city is turned upside down looking for her. Unprotected and on the run, Harley (Margot Robbie) faces their wrath. Quinn, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

The film comes to digital on April 27 and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD from June 15th.

Here are the bonus materials.

Special Features