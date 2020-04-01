Pin 0 Shares

Sony Pictures has released the first nine minutes of Bad Boys For Life to coincide with the film’s early digital release. The studio did the same with the recent Bloodshot release with Vin Diesel, which is also now available to download and own on the digital format.

The original Bad Boys, Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike’s life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel. Rounding out the cast are Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Alexander Ludwig (TV’s “Vikings”), Charles Melton (TV’s “Riverdale”), Paola Nuñez (TV’s “The Purge”), Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life), award-winning recording artist Nicky Jam and Bad Boys franchise veteran Joe Pantoliano.

Bad Boys For Life is available on digital (at least in North American territories) now with a physical release set to follow on 21st April.

Watch the first nine minutes below.