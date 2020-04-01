Share
1917, which walked away with the best motion picture award

1917 is one of the best war movies of the past few years and the many awards that it has been rewarded with are definitely well-deserved. Ahead of the home release, which is set for May, we have a fantastic new behind the scenes featurette focussing on the amazing Oscar-winning cinematography by Roger Deakins. Deakins voices this 13-minute featurette presented by Universal which is well worth your time if you’re a fan of the man and filmmaking in general.

In 1917 at the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.

You can watch the film below. The film is released on Digital on May 4th and DVD and Blu-Ray on May 18th.

 