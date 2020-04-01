Pin 0 Shares

1917 is one of the best war movies of the past few years and the many awards that it has been rewarded with are definitely well-deserved. Ahead of the home release, which is set for May, we have a fantastic new behind the scenes featurette focussing on the amazing Oscar-winning cinematography by Roger Deakins. Deakins voices this 13-minute featurette presented by Universal which is well worth your time if you’re a fan of the man and filmmaking in general.

In 1917 at the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.

You can watch the film below. The film is released on Digital on May 4th and DVD and Blu-Ray on May 18th.