Here’s a new trailer for an upcoming romantic comedy from Netflix starring Sam Claflin, Love Wedding Repeat, which is set for screens very soon. It looks like a Sliding Doors-style comedy with the likes of Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto also amongst the impressive cast.

Here’s the full, official synopsis from the streamer:

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

There’s not long to wait for this one. Love Wedding Repeat will arrive on Netflix next week on 10th April. Here’s the trailer.