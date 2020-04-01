Pin 0 Shares

The full release details for the incoming Blu-ray of Preacher: The Final Season have been released by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The 10-episode series lands on the HD format next week.

The fourth season sees Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga return in the comic-book adaptation. The plot revolves around Jesse Custer (Cooper), a small-town preacher with a criminal past who sets out to find God, only to discover he is absent from Heaven. On a long journey to reach the Most High, Jesse is joined by his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Negga,) and his best mate Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), an Irish vampire. But as God’s great design for the universe plays out, their search to find him will involve them in a twisted battle that will take them to the ends of the Earth and far beyond…

As our story inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world.

The releases is listed as coming with bonus materials that consist of a blooper reel only.

Here is the box art.