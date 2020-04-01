Pin 0 Shares

Here’s a brand new poster for an upcoming film titled Reborn, a movie coming to the home formats in May. The distributor, Jinga Films and Lightbulb Film Distribution, has had to cancel its UK theatrical release due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but Julian Richards’ multi-award-winning paranormal horror will receive a digital release in the on May 4th, 2020 and a DVD release on May 11th.

The film stars Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Michael Pare (Streets Of Fire), Chaz Bono (Three From Hell), Rae Dawn Chong (Commando), Monte Markham (We Are Still Here), Peter Bogdanovich (The Last American Picture Show) and Kayleigh Gilbert (Break Night).

Here’s the official synopsis:

Reborn sees a stillborn girl brought back to life by an electrical storm and abducted from hospital by a morgue attendant. On her sixteenth birthday, empowered with the gift to manipulate electricity, she escapes her captor and sets out to find her birth mother leaving a trail of destruction behind her.

Watch the trailer below.