2020 is not only the beginning of the year but the beginning of the new decade as well. So far this, the situation in which we all find ourselves is definitely not something we would have expected. The new year is full of surprises, but as we can see, not all surprises can be pleasant and good. Some surprises are better not to be at all.

If we neglect the facts that Covid is the name of the novel virus, it could have been quite a nice name for the campaign or music festival or any other kind of event, though, Covid-19 is exactly the name of the reason why all of the events, including sports, music and any type of gatherings have been canceled or postpones.

The brand new virus which was first discovered in Wuhan, China has infected more than half a million people all over the world. The virus has not only infected people but has impacted our lives and almost every single industry in the world. Due to the massive outbreak of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has titled it a pandemic and most of the leading countries of the world have gone partial or full lockdown for now. It can be said that the Earth is basically closed today.

The outbreak of the virus has caused the whole world to reconsider many things and attitudes. Due to the massive outbreak of the virus many places have been closed. All of the non-essential businesses have been closed for now all over the world in the epicenters of the virus epidemic. Those are the USA, Italy, China, Spain, Germany, the UK, and the countries following.

Some of the major attractions all over the world are now as empty as never before. If previously all you could hear was the noise of children and faces of amazed tourists, now all you can see are closed restaurants and bars and a deadly silence. Now, the places with most of the people are the hospitals and emergency stations.

Major social gathering places and social attractions are closed. Bars, restaurants, casinos and many more are just like the decorations of the theater stages. All we can see in their windows are the memories. The pandemic has changed our lives, our traveling habits, our attitude towards many things.

During these hard times, we have figured out that the people have modern heroes, who are the health workers, the police officers and those who are volunteering to help others in need.

The wave of changes

The major changes are in our daily lives. There are no more weekdays, as there are only three days of the week, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow. There is a social distance from the people we love and care about. There is the fear that maybe the person next to us is the one infected. We drink alone in our rooms, instead of going out on Fridays. We have learned that nothing is for granted and we are used to taking everything for granted and as a common thing.

Every single industry in the world has changed and adapted to the new reality. The reality is completely unknown and uncommon for us and thus, we definitely need some time to adapt to it. According to the new reality, some processes might happen faster than expected, while other processes might stop at all.

One of the major changes in the new reality is the digitization process. Everything that was land-based is now in the online world and has never even been bigger than the online world is today. The digitization process is a very strong tool and has developed literally in a matter of several weeks, while we all have switched on the quarantine mode. The shopping, traveling, sightseeing, socializing, gambling everything has all moved online.

Despite the fact that all of the major shopping centers are closed, we can still shop online. Despite the restaurants being closed, we now have Zoom and can drink online together. Despite the universities and schools being closed, we can learn online with live lectures. Despite the museums being closed we can have virtual museum tours. Despite the Formula 1 Grand Prix being canceled, we can watch it in VR.

We are staying at our homes to save the world whilst this invisible enemy is walking down the streets and hospitals. The world is trembling. Does it look like a perfect movie script yet?

The perfect movie script

Many movies have been directed based on a virus and infection plot. The closest movie to this whole of this situation is Contagion. Actually, this movie is very realistic and very much looks like the modern world. The virus in the movie was spread in a casino. The story begins by a pig eating an infected banana. Then the same pig was served as a main dish inside a casino in China. The casinos are one of the main socializing spots and places where a lot of people gather at once. Besides eating pork, the infected person played poker at a big table, then used the slot machines. And so the casino stood as the main source of infection. In our reality, casinos were closed at the first stage, as one of the main socializing spots, governments of different countries took the decision to shut down the venues.

Now, take a minute and think. On New Year Eve, what did you think you would have been doing during the Spring of 2020? Probably working, enjoying the warm spring days, going to the bars, taking care of yourself, seeing your friends, spending some time with your family and living your best life in general right?

Now, on the scale from 1 to 10 how realistic would it be if someone told you that in March of 2020, everything would have been shut down and the countries would have gone into lockdown. What about if someone told you that there would have been an army in New York, and Las Vegas, the City of Light would have been just an empty ghost town? What if someone told you that Italians would have to wait in order to be buried, due to the lack of places in the graveyards and hospitals. What if someone told you that the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson would have been infected by the virus and self-isolating. What if Prince Charles of the UK would be infected?

There are three main frontiers. Those are China, the USA, and Russia. Usually, those three countries are dominating the movie industry. These countries are dominating now in the modern world as well. China is the country where everything this came from, who is blaming the US for the spread of the virus. The US is blaming China for hiding the number and wasting plenty of time. Now, this is the reality. It seems that we are literally living inside a movie and the director is becoming more and more talented and extremely good with the plot twists.

We live in a world of uncertainty. We know literally nothing. We can control literally nothing. We, humans, consider ourselves to be the most developed creatures in the world. With the great technologies and technological advancement. We thought that we were the best. And guess what? The tiny tiny creature, without a brain, without any background, shook the whole world, all 8 billion people, every scientist, doctor, and the progressive people. In a matter of seconds, all we can do is listen to the lockdown advice and stay home.

The pictures of the modern world are devastating. The Pope is praying alone in Italy in the hope of saving the people from the terrible epidemic. The UK’s Prime Minister is sitting alone in the office while fighting the infection. The doctors are modern heroes. People help people. People miss people. The ozone layer is repairing and animals show up in nature again.

Once everything is done, there will definitely will be a movie about the Covid-19 epidemic. I don’t know about the directors, but once everything is over, I promise to never miss any other Friday night out. And yes, we all have wished for a long holiday, but let’s make it clear and be careful with our wishes for the next time.