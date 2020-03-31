Pin 11 Shares

The latest addition to Studiocanal’s prestigious Vintage Classics Collection is the 1971 gangster drama VILLAIN – fully restored and available on Blu-ray for the first time.

With a script by acclaimed British writing duo Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, VILLAIN is an intricate and graphically violent British counterpart to Get Carter and The French Connection which foreshadowed seminal 1970s television police dramas such as ‘The Sweeney’.

Vic Dakin (Burton) is a sadistic, gay, East End gangster with a mother fixation, a character loosely based on the notorious Ronnie Kray. For many years he has made a living from running a prosperous protection racket and, so far, has avoided arrest. After being tipped-off about a potential payroll heist, Dakin decides to step up his criminal activities and starts planning the job. He recruits a gang from the criminal underworld, including Wolf Lissner (Ian McShane), his occasional lover. This leads to greater danger and greater exposure with Police Inspector Bob Matthews (Nigel Davenport) watching his every move, determined to finally catch him in the act.

VILLAIN is released as part of the ‘Vintage Classics collection’ which showcases iconic British films, all fully restored and featuring brand new extra content. The collection includes THE WINSLOW BOY, KIND HEARTS & CORONETS, THE DAM BUSTERS, BILLY LIAR, DON’T LOOK NOW, DEATH ON THE NILE, FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD, THE WICKER MAN, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, THE RAILWAY CHILDREN, IT ALWAYS RAINS ON SUNDAY, THE HOLLY AND THE IVY, THE HALFWAY HOUSE and many more.

