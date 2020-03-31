Pin 0 Shares

The final trailer for The Last Dance, an upcoming 10-part basketball documentary series has been released online. The series will debut on a variety of different platforms depending on where you live. ESPN, from where this trailer originates, will debut the series Stateside whilst Netflix will handle in the UK and other territories.

The Last Dance focusses on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and how the 1990s team came to dominate and define basketball.

The series will debut on ESPN on 19th April and then on some Netflix areas on 20th April. Here’s the trailer.