Sony Pictures has reportedly become the first major studio to move most of its big summer 2020 tentpole releases to 2021. The news comes from trade bible Variety who reveal that the likes of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, comic book movie Morbius with Jared Leto, and Peter Rabbit 2 have all been relocated slots next year, at least in the U.S., all due to the fact that most cinemas are still closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the third film in the popular series will be pushed back from a release on 10th June 2020 to a new debut on 5th March 2021. Morbius will movie from 31st July 2021 to 19th March 2021, while Peter Rabbit 2 will now be released on 15th January 2021. As we said, these are U.S. release dates but expect other territories to follow. Greyhound, which stars Tom Hanks and Stephen Graham, has also been taken off the current release slate with a new date TBC.

Additionally, Uncharted, the Tom Holland-led action movie adaptation of the video game series, which is still in production, has moved to 8th December 2021 from its original release slot in March.

Sony also has moved an unnamed Marvel project away from its October release date (new date not known) but has moved up a release for a Kevin Hart-led comedy named Fatherhood from January next year to October 23rd.

The moves are the first from a major Hollywood studio and we’re guessing that won’t be the last with the ongoing effects of the outbreak unclear. Disney has already postponed a number of its releases, including the highly anticipated Mulan and the Marvel Studios movie Black Widow.

