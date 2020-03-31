Pin 0 Shares

A new one-sheet poster has debuted for Extraction, the new film starring Chris Hemsworth set for Netflix in the month of April. The screenplay for the movie is written by Joe Russon (Avengers: Endgame) and is directed by Sam Hargrave. Check this out.

Here’s the synopsis.

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Also amongst the cast is Rudraksh Jaisawl, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour. The film debuts on 24th April on Netflix everywhere.